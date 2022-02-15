Zacks: Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.36 Million

Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report $351.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.00 million and the lowest is $346.71 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $323.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 43,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,204. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after buying an additional 734,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,703,000 after buying an additional 625,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.