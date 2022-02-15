Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.21 Billion

Brokerages predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce $43.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $44.18 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $177.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.90 billion to $177.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $186.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $185.43 billion to $187.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

