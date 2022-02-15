Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.20. CGI posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CGI.
CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
CGI stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.79. 9,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,434. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
