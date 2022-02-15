Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.20. CGI posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

CGI stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.79. 9,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,434. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.