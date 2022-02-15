Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Earnings of -$2.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.40). Hawaiian posted earnings of ($3.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.71) EPS.

HA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 60.0% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 109,630.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

