Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $797.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. KGI Securities began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,893 shares of company stock valued at $34,369,165. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,584,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 110.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,079,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,947,000 after buying an additional 3,720,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,247,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,548,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

