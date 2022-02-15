Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Post $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $409.49. 341,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $307.19 and a 12 month high of $1,082.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.49 and a 200 day moving average of $622.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

