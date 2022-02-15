Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Brokerages expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.07. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,581. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,381. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

