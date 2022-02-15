Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report sales of $83.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.49 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $99.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $381.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.20 million to $423.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $472.89 million, with estimates ranging from $356.09 million to $591.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 73,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 546,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RARE traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,649. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $151.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

