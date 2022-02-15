Zacks: Brokerages Expect AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AerSale’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerSale will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AerSale.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

ASLE opened at $14.82 on Friday. AerSale has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

