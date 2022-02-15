Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will report sales of $92.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.39 million and the highest is $94.20 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $101.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $384.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $396.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $411.17 million, with estimates ranging from $397.30 million to $428.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.28. 224,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,295. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

