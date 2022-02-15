Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $68.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

