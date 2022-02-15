Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $68.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.