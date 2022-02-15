Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearwater Analytics.

CWAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE CWAN opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 104,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 364,471 shares of company stock worth $6,465,731 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

