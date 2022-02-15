Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.31. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.46. 147,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,648. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 18.77%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

