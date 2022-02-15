Zacks: Brokerages Expect FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FTS International.

FTS International stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $26.43. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,362. FTS International has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FTS International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FTS International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTS International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FTS International by 561.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

