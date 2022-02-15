Zacks: Brokerages Expect FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FTS International.
FTS International stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $26.43. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,362. FTS International has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.29.
FTS International Company Profile
FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
