Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sonendo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million.

SONX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonendo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000.

NYSE SONX opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95. Sonendo has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

