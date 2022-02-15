Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 15,082 Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 64,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MYE opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $609.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.44. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $23.98.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

