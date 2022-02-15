Zacks Investment Management Buys Shares of 10,000 China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Greenridge Global increased their target price on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 2.81.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

