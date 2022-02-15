Zacks Investment Management Has $209,000 Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,259,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,681,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $512.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.