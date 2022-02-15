Zacks Investment Management Invests $270,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,253 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Shares of DKS opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

