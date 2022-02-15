Zacks Investment Management Purchases 498 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1,120.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.