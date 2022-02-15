Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIRX. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 15,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $76,315.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $191,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 667.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 390,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 300,148 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

