Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GHL. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of GHL opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 55.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

