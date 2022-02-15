Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Shares of NABZY opened at $10.77 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $11.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Australia Bank (NABZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.