Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.92.

RDFN opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. Redfin has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $469,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,379. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

