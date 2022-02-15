Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Buy

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Get Salzgitter alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

SZGPY stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $4.25.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Research analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salzgitter (SZGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.