Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a market cap of $803.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.56.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 68.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ScanSource in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ScanSource by 227.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

