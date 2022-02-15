Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $159.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $25,765.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,509 shares of company stock worth $11,244,847. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth $35,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

