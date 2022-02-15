Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Alexis Pinto Sells 691 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $34,708.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.10. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 503,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,192,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,202,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.