Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Alexis Pinto Sells 691 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $34,708.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.10. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.76.
ZNTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
