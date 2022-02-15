ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $188.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 64.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

