ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 273,527 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $15,924,741.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,664.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 710,455 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $42,414,163.50.

On Friday, December 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 326,230 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $18,882,192.40.

On Monday, November 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 387,043 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $27,139,455.16.

On Friday, November 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $37,655,022.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $39,625,540.20.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 922.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,466,000 after purchasing an additional 998,883 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.