Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Zscaler worth $36,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $274.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.46 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total value of $692,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $18,518,862. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

