Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the January 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $49.33.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ZURVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.