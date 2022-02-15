Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Short Interest Up 100.4% in January

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,800,000 shares, a growth of 100.4% from the January 15th total of 56,780,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter worth $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter worth $82,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter worth $84,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.