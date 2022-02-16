-$0.12 EPS Expected for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marker Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of MRKR opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.31. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,069,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

