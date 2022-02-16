-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Proterra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Proterra will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proterra.
PTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.
Shares of PTRA opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Proterra has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $25.90.
Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.
