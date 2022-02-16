$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Aramark reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

ARMK stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.17. 1,499,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,316. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

