-$0.25 EPS Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.20). Kura Sushi USA reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

KRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

KRUS traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,763. The firm has a market cap of $508.33 million, a PE ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 2.30. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 61,674 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at $786,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

