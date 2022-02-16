-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 328.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 93,331 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 305,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 57,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

CUE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. 9,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,857. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $219.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.59. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

