-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
CUE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. 9,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,857. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $219.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.59. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $18.42.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
