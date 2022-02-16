-$0.40 EPS Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celcuity.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celcuity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of CELC stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 16,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,487. The company has a market cap of $166.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $33.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celcuity by 538.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 319,034 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $2,856,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 121,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

