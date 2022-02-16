-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.36). Cardlytics reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 13,076 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $893,613.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 36,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 168,690 shares of company stock worth $11,122,880 and have sold 71,112 shares worth $4,809,579. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,774,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares during the period. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Cardlytics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cardlytics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

CDLX traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 215,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.