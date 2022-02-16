$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.47. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.73. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 107,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

