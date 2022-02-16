$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NortonLifeLock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.