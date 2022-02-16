-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) to announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Surrozen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.52). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Surrozen.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Surrozen stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,332. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94. Surrozen has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $14.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,090,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,854,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,193,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,416,000.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

