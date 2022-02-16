$0.49 EPS Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

ENV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $68.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 147.37 and a beta of 1.23. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

