-$0.56 EPS Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BLPH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,761. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

