-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.57). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allogene Therapeutics.
Several research firms have weighed in on ALLO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,868,000 after purchasing an additional 249,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,189,000 after purchasing an additional 645,613 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,843,000 after purchasing an additional 899,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 301,479 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
