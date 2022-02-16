-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.57). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,868,000 after purchasing an additional 249,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,189,000 after purchasing an additional 645,613 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,843,000 after purchasing an additional 899,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 301,479 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

