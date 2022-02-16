$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. Premier Financial posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 92,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.