-$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.93). Praxis Precision Medicines posted earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:PRAX traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.39. 1,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,954. The firm has a market cap of $600.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.42. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

