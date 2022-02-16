$1.08 EPS Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.25. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $5.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

OXY stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $43.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after acquiring an additional 394,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

