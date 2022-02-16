$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.43. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average is $108.96. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,684,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

